Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri

The school’s Sports Day was a grand event, graced by chief guest Rajesh Poswal, AEO of the district. The festivities commenced with a warm welcome by the school Scouts and a performance by the school band. It was followed by marchpast, hoisting of the school flag and lighting the torch. Principal Jesina encouraged the students with her presence throughout the event. Athletes showcased their prowess in various races, including the 100 m and 200 m sprints, the endurance test of the 800 m race and thrilling relay races that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. The high jump and long jump events added an exciting dimension, highlighting the participants’ agility and strength. Tug-of-war saw intense competition, fostering a sense of teamwork and camaraderie among the teachers.