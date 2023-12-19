Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

The school celebrated Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Utsav. The celebrations commenced with the soulful prayer session where students chanted hymns and recited verses from Guru Granth Sahib. Teachers apprised students of the life and preaching of the Guru through speeches. ‘Aarti’ and ‘ardas’ by teachers sparkled the religious fervour in the air. Soothing ‘shabad’ by students created the serene atmosphere. ‘Kadah parsad’ was distributed after the prayer session. Langar was organised during the day on the school campus. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill congratulated all on the auspicious day and told students to follow the path and principles of Guru Nanak. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu threw light on the teachings of the Guru.

#Guru Granth Sahib #Mohali