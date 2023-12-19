Sant Isher Singh Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

The school celebrated Guru Nanak Dev’s Parkash Utsav. The celebrations commenced with the soulful prayer session where students chanted hymns and recited verses from Guru Granth Sahib. Teachers apprised students of the life and preaching of the Guru through speeches. ‘Aarti’ and ‘ardas’ by teachers sparkled the religious fervour in the air. Soothing ‘shabad’ by students created the serene atmosphere. ‘Kadah parsad’ was distributed after the prayer session. Langar was organised during the day on the school campus. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill congratulated all on the auspicious day and told students to follow the path and principles of Guru Nanak. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu threw light on the teachings of the Guru.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...
Opposition disrupting Parliament in frustration, will lose further ground in 2024 general election, PM Modi says at BJP MPs’ meet
The PM was speaking on the day when anti-BJP INDIA bloc part...