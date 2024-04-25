Saupin’s School, Panchkula

Chess masters of the school have made their mark at the 14th Panchkula District Chess Championship held at The Bharat School, Sector-12, Panchkula. In the U-17 category, Aaditya Bhargav secured the first position, Siddharth Bhargav secured the seventh position, and Avishkaar Agnihotri secured the eighth position. In the U-9 category, Yatish Bansal secured the eighth position. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur congratulated the winners.

