Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur

Students of the school celebrated Labour Day on the school premises in which they gave cards and gifts to their school helpers. Students of play way to Class VIII took part in the event. Teachers spoke on the importance of helpers with the help of PPT. The students greatly enjoyed the activity. A special assembly was conducted. The school conducts such activities to encourage practical learning for students so that the students get to learn about things in an enjoyable manner. Headmistress Abhilasha Tiwari appreciated the efforts of teachers and students and motivated the students to keep working hard and take part in such activities.

