Shishu Niketan Public School, Sec 5, MDC, Panchkula

The school celebrated Earth Day. A rally was organised by students in the surrounding areas with the objective to create awareness and connect people with nature. Students made placards and posters and raised their voice in unity to protect the Mother Nature. The slogan, ‘Save Earth Save Life’, echoed everywhere and created a benchmark for the onlookers to protect environment. They planted saplings on the school premises and the surrounding areas. A roleplay was also performed by tiny tots depicted the importance of saving our planet.

