Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43, Chandigarh

The school was adorned with vibrant colours and glitters as students enthusiastically participated in diya decoration, candle decoration and rangoli design making competition followed by a heart-warming Diwali donation activity by NSS volunteers. Students contributed clothes, toys and essential items for the underprivileged people exemplifying the other ways of spreading the spirit of Diwali.
