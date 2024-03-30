Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

The festival of Holi was celebrated at the school. Teachers told the students about the festival and the importance of colours in life. School Manager Malkiat Singh Rana, Principal and all staff members took part in the celebrations. Teachers played Holi with students who applied ‘abir gulal’ and received blessings from them. The children enthralled everyone with various cultural activities like dance, singing and musical games. The Principal told the students about the special features of the festival of colours. Malkiat Singh Rana wished everyone a happy Holi and inspired the children to celebrate Holi with love and attention.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence as supporters break barricades
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...