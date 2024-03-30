Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

The festival of Holi was celebrated at the school. Teachers told the students about the festival and the importance of colours in life. School Manager Malkiat Singh Rana, Principal and all staff members took part in the celebrations. Teachers played Holi with students who applied ‘abir gulal’ and received blessings from them. The children enthralled everyone with various cultural activities like dance, singing and musical games. The Principal told the students about the special features of the festival of colours. Malkiat Singh Rana wished everyone a happy Holi and inspired the children to celebrate Holi with love and attention.

#Nangal