Shivalik Public School, Patiala

Celebrations of Diwali commenced with lightening of diyas and puja. Craft activities likeposter making, diya making, candle making, thali decoration and rangoli making for classes I to XII were organised by the school.
Students used their creative skills to beautifully decorate earthen diyas, candles and thalis using poster colours, sparkles, mirrors, ribbons, pencil shavings and other decorative material. This activity also provided them an opportunity to have different ways of celebrating an eco-friendly and safe Diwali along with a platform to show their creativity. Their efforts were appreciated by the Principal and teachers.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Snag set right, drilling to resume
Former advisor to the prime minister's office Bhaskar Khulbe...
Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann
Farmers are staging a dharna in the middle of the Jalandhar-...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa
The accident takes place on Thursday evening