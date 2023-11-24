Shivalik Public School, Patiala

Celebrations of Diwali commenced with lightening of diyas and puja. Craft activities likeposter making, diya making, candle making, thali decoration and rangoli making for classes I to XII were organised by the school.

Students used their creative skills to beautifully decorate earthen diyas, candles and thalis using poster colours, sparkles, mirrors, ribbons, pencil shavings and other decorative material. This activity also provided them an opportunity to have different ways of celebrating an eco-friendly and safe Diwali along with a platform to show their creativity. Their efforts were appreciated by the Principal and teachers.

