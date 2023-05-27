SR Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

A bone density check-up camp was organised at the school in collaboration with Lions Club, Bilga, Astha and Guardian Hospital, Jalandhar. About 200 persons came to the camp to get their check-up done. Free medicines were also given to the people in the camp. Dr SK Verma, who is the founder member of Lions Club, Bilga, arrived as the chief guest and said that nowadays most of the people were suffering from knee and cervical pain. The camp would prove to be a boon for those people who for some reason could not go for checkup at hospitals. A team of doctors of Guardian Hospital, Jalandhar, under the leadership of Director Dr Sanjeev Goel examined the patients and distributed free medicines to them.