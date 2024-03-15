Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

An awareness programme on “Detection and prevention of cancer” was organised by the school under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The event was graced by Dr Rajandeep Singh Sethi, Indus Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Dr Mahendra Pal Singh, Professor, King Georges Medical College, Lucknow, and Charter President, Rotary, Chandigarh. While addressing the audience, Dr Rajandeep Singh threw light on the most common types of cancer — breast and cervical — and sensitised the teachers to symptoms and prevention measures such as mammography and HPV vaccination. Dr Mahendra Pal Singh raised the issue of paying attention to health issues and consequences. He highlighted the factors of cancer disease, specifically prevention and treatment of the disease. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated delegates for segregation of information related with cancer disease as well as providing motivation for regular screening.
