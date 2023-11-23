Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The Eco Club and NSS wing of the school conducted various activities dedicated to pollution-free ‘Green Diwali, Harit Diwali’. A rally was held by students to sensitised people to the celebration of Green Diwali and crackers-free Diwali in the nearby area of the school. A street play was staged. A candle decoration activity was conducted for students of Class I to III. An earthen lamp decoration activity was held for students of Class IV and V and rangoli making for students of Class VI to XII. A pledge ceremony was performed by the students to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali. Poster making and slogan writing competitions were also organised. A special assembly was also conducted where students recited poems, delivered speech and performed a nukkad natak. Principal Charanpreet Kaur wished the teachers and students on Diwali and appreciated the initiative taken by the Eco Club and NSS wing.
