SRT DAV Public School, Bilga

A one-day workshop was organised at the school by COE CBSE on the theme ‘Learning Outcomes and Pedagogies’. Madhu Sharma and Nagesh Kumar were the key speakers. Sanjeev Gujral, officiating teacher in charge of the school, welcomed the chief guests and teachers present in the workshop and said it is a matter of great pride that the school was selected for organising the workshop by the CBSE.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE