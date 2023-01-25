St. Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school and NGO Yuvsatta joined hands for a collaborative learning process. Principal Monica Chawla welcomed all on the occasion. It was coordinated by Philemon Baral.

Indigenous practices carried out by schools with regard to environment were shared. Ideas were explored to help students resolve environmental concerns through sustainable practices.

An online interactive session was held with various schools like Gyan Bagaichaa, Nepal, Noble Academy, Nepal, and GMSSS, Dhanas. Some of the speakers were Sibu Das, Principal, Star School, Tripura, Pphilemon Baral of Noble Academy, Nepal, Shri Ram Timilsina, coordinator of an NGO, NVC trainer, life coach and CBT and NLP practioner, Nepal.

Seema, Principal, GMSSS, also shared some innovative practices followed by her school which were recognised by the President. School Director Paramdeep Grewal said a learning experience that was contextual, engaging and student-owned led to life-long impactful erudition.