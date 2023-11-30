St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school organised a three-day extravaganza, ‘Green Diwali Endeavours’ recently. The event was a collaborative effort with various government schools of the city from Sectors 37, 18, 52 and 53 and Karsan. The students from multiple schools wholeheartedly participated in the ‘Crafts Mela’ organised by the school’s Eco Club. On Day 1, various schools participated in an arts and crafts workshop learning and acquiring artistic skills to create beautiful Diwali artefacts. The Day 2 featured an elaborate talent show where numerous students from the collaborating government schools showcased their many talents, including singing, dancing, poetry, mimes, acting and painting. This was followed by a rangoli competition. Students pledged to celebrate a clean and green Diwali. Day 3 was graced by Debendra Dalai, Indian Forest Service officer, as the chief guest. ‘The Street Rockers’, the school’s Nukkad Natak Club, presented a high-energy and moving nukkad natak, reiterating the need and benefits of celebrating a sustainable Diwali. Principal Monica Chawla applauded the children for their efforts and innovative ideas towards a sustainable Diwali and making ‘Green Diwali Endeavours’ a grand success.

