St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

Participating in the 50th Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini-2023, a conscious effort of the NCERT, held in Pune, has been an enlightening experience for school students Riya Goel and Vanshika. The duo were elated to have been selected for the second level to present their mathematics exhibit “Let’s Play Let’s Learn” under the theme ‘Mathematics for All’ wherein the Josephians had created a game named ‘Probability King’ on the concepts of probability and it’s applications in real life. Another game crafted by them was termed ‘2D to 3 D Magic’, which aimed at making the understanding of 2D and 3D shapes very easy and practical for students. The students also exhibited that the cross sections of vegetables have different shapes and that the shadow of a 3D shape is a 2D shape. The Josephians along with their teacher Lovely Sharma, who accompanied them on the trip, were full of praise for the growth-oriented organisers for creating a platform that not only fostered a love for science and mathematics, but also encouraged young minds to explore the wonders of the world around them. Members of the school management and Principal Monica Chawla congratulated Riya and Vanshika for their endeavour.

