St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, Chandigarh

Participating in the 50th Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini-2023, a conscious effort of the NCERT, held in Pune, has been an enlightening experience for school students Riya Goel and Vanshika. The duo were elated to have been selected for the second level to present their mathematics exhibit “Let’s Play Let’s Learn” under the theme ‘Mathematics for All’ wherein the Josephians had created a game named ‘Probability King’ on the concepts of probability and it’s applications in real life. Another game crafted by them was termed ‘2D to 3 D Magic’, which aimed at making the understanding of 2D and 3D shapes very easy and practical for students. The students also exhibited that the cross sections of vegetables have different shapes and that the shadow of a 3D shape is a 2D shape. The Josephians along with their teacher Lovely Sharma, who accompanied them on the trip, were full of praise for the growth-oriented organisers for creating a platform that not only fostered a love for science and mathematics, but also encouraged young minds to explore the wonders of the world around them. Members of the school management and Principal Monica Chawla congratulated Riya and Vanshika for their endeavour.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case
The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...
Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car
She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...
2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter
The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...
Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China
The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...