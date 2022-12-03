St Joseph’s Sr Sec School, Chd

The Peace Club of the school in collaboration with NGO Yuvsatta, gifted new woollen sweaters and jackets to school children in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The students and teachers donated new woollen clothes to help the school children of J & K who face lots of hardshipsin the winter season. This drive helped in building healthy relationships and also inculcated the virtues of solidarity, empathy, sharing and caring in Josephites. The students made and sent beautiful friendship cards also to their counterparts. They volunteered to help others to make the world a better place for all. The Director Paramdeep Grewal and the Principal Monica Chawla applauded the initiative and urged all for more and more endeavours like this in future as well.