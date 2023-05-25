St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

A week-long Mother's Day celebrations were held at the school. On the very first day of celebration, mothers were invited to participate in riveting activities. Besides, various competitions were held. Excited mothers did their best in run-for-fun activity. Their exuberance was vividly visible on the second day also. The mothers tried their hands-on various innovative activities and produced masterpieces exclusive crafted by them. They were successful in creating superb items through waste material. Likewise, on the third day, the mothers put their heart and soul together to excel in rest of the competitions which were planned exclusive for that day. The entire ambience was filled with felicity and positive vibes. This magnificent celebration was not confined to mother's participation but also children's initiative to acknowledge the mothers role in their lives. A special assembly was conducted by students of Class IX-C in order to express gratitude towards their mothers. The main highlight of the assembly was thought-provoking play. It was indeed an action-packed week with full of ebullience and jubilation