St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

The school held its annual graduation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of its Kindergarten and Class V students. The event showcased the talent and dedication of the young graduates. Kavita Das, former Principal, St John’s School, Chandigarh, was the chief guest and Urvashi Bhatia, former Principal, Army Public School, Bangalore, was the guest of honour. The ceremony commenced with a welcome song. The traditional lighting of the lamp ceremony followed. A soul-stirring ‘Saraswati vandana’ echoed through the auditorium, invoking blessings for the graduating students. The adorable KG graduates took the spotlight next, showcasing their accomplishments and growth over the past academic year. Their bright smiles charmed the audience as they received their well-deserved certificates. Following the KG graduation, the stage was graced by a heartfelt ‘thank you’ song performed by KG students, expressing gratitude to their teachers, parents, and mentors. As the evening progressed, the proud Class V graduates stepped forward to receive their certificates, marking the end of their primary education journey. Principal Anjli Sharma expressed pride in the accomplishments of the graduating students, emphasising the school’s commitment to nurturing holistic development and academic excellence.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali