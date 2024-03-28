Afghanistan coach shows support for embattled Stimac

PTI

Guwahati, March 27

Chuffed after his rag-tag team shocked India in their own backyard in a World Cup qualifying match here, Afghanistan coach Ashley Westwood asserted that the visiting side was “always the dominant” one and should have won even the first leg game which ended in a goalless draw. India went down 1-2 against the resolute Afghans on Tuesday night, marking an embarrassing day for the sport in the country. The home team’s solitary goal came from a penalty conversion by veteran striker Sunil Chhetri.

“We remained confident even when we were trailing. To be honest, we also could have won the earlier match. We were always the dominant side in the match,” Westwood said referring to the first leg clash in Saudi Arabia. “I was not under pressure at 1-0 at half-time because I knew we would score,” he added.

India coach Igor Stimac is drawing a lot of flak for the debacle but he has refused to step down, insisting that he is on a mission till June. Westwood said the Croat is doing his best. “I would never analyse what they have done...I won’t disrespect because he has done a fantastic job in his five years. People may criticise him for this result, but he’s a good coach and has proven that in his five-year reign and improved the Indian side,” he said.

India will play the final two matches of their second round qualifying campaign against Kuwait and Qatar in June.

