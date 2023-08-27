Athletics World Championships: Men’s 4x400m relay team set pulses racing, qualify for 1st final

PTI

Budapest, August 26

The Indian men’s 4x400 metres relay team shattered the Asian record in a stunning race, clocking 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds to qualify for its maiden final round of the World Championships here today.

The Indian quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second in Heat 2 behind the USA (2:58.47) to make it to the final tomorrow’s final.

The top three finishers in each of the two heats and the next two fastest qualify for the final.

The earlier Asian record of 2:59.51 was in the name of Japanese team.

The Indians gave the world record holders Americans a run for their money, finishing closely behind them.

India eventually finished second overall also after the two heats, behind the USA, but ahead of strong teams like the Great Britain, which was third with a time of 2:59.42, and Jamaicans who finished fifth by clocking 2:59.82).

Living American dream

Noah Lyles

Five days after capturing his first world title in the 100m, the 26-year-old American Noah Lyles came off the corner as if catapulted from a slingshot, and pulled away down the straight to win in 19.52 seconds, just shy of his world-leading time of 19.47 to win the men’s 200m. Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson retained her world 200m title in 21.41 seconds — the second-fastest time ever run. Reuters

Shericka Jackson

Fantastic Four: Venezuelan triple jumper Rojas leaps to fourth gold

Yulimar Rojas had an animated pep talk with herself before her final jump and with her rhythm uncharacteristically off. More than anything, it was a reminder: She was Yulimar Rojas. That sank in and the Venezuelan triple jumper instantly turned into the version of herself who wins everything in sight. Rojas jumped 15.08 meters on her sixth and final attempt Friday night to rally for her fourth straight title at the World Championships. AP