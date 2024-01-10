BATC: Sen brothers, Sindhu headline team

PTI

New Delhi: Recovering from a knee injury, double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu will return to action at the Asian Team Championships as she was today named in the Indian squad for the prestigious tournament. Sindhu, who suffered a knee injury at the French Open last year and has been out of action since, and world No. 8 HS Prannoy will spearhead a strong squad at the continental championships slated to be held in Shah Alam, Malaysia, from February 13 to 19. While Prannoy will lead the men’s team, Lakshya Sen and former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth were also named in the squad. Lakshya has another reason to celebrate as his elder brother Chirag has also been named in the team, rewarded for his title-winning run at Nationals.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PV Sindhu