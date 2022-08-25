Cricketer Irfan Pathan flags ‘bad experience’ with Vistara staff; airline says corrective measures will be taken

New Delhi, August 25
Vistara on Thursday told cricketer Irfan Pathan that all corrective measures will be taken as required after the former India all-rounder flagged a “bad experience” with the airline staff at Mumbai airport a day earlier.
In response to Pathan’s tweet that was posted on Wednesday evening, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said, “Sorry to hear this, @IrfanPathan ! @airvistara, please examine and respond”.
Sorry to hear this, @IrfanPathan !@airvistara, please examine & respond.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 25, 2022
On Wednesday, Pathan said he was travelling to Dubai from Mumbai and at the Vistara check-in counter, he had a “very bad experience”.
According to him, the airline was involuntarily downgrading his ticket class which was a confirmed booking, and that he was made to wait at the counter for a resolution.
“Along with me, my wife, my 8-month old infant and 5 years old child also had to go through this... The ground staff were rude giving various excuses. In fact, couple of passengers also had to go through the same experience. I don’t understand why they oversold the flight and how is this even approved by the management?,” he said in the tweet and sought immediate action.
On Wednesday itself, Vistara replied saying the airline was very concerned to hear about the experience and was investigating the incident on priority.
Vistara on Thursday took to Twitter saying the airline has made note of all the details shared by him and “shall take all corrective measures as required”.
Replying to the airline, Pathan said, “Thank you for the communication.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat’s 2 associates in her murder case
Phogat was brought dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna are...
No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel
However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran te...
Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach
Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...
Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana says the 11 convicts should als...
40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP
All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memo...