 Curran leaves DC panting : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Curran leaves DC panting

Pant’s return spoiled by all-rounder as Punjab begin season with hard-fought win

Curran leaves DC panting

Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone paved the way for Punjab Kings’ four-wicket win. Tribune photo: Vicky.



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, March 23

It wasn’t the comeback Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant had expected.

Returning to competitive cricket after 15-long months, before hundreds of people and the cacophony of shrills, the DC captain must’ve thought his side had the upper hand but the scales tilted in a matter of minutes — a couple of dropped catches, an injured Ishant Sharma, Mitchell Marsh being hit all around and Pant running out of options all contributed to their defeat.

Pant scored only 18 runs.

I think we had a par score but because we were one bowler short, because of an injury, can’t do much about it We were short in terms of extra bowler. We actually pulled it back in the end (but couldn’t complete the job). — Rishabh Pant, Delhi capitals’ captain

With odds against them, credit should also be given to Punjab Kings, who secured a four-wicket win at the Mullanpur stadium — their new turf — in their opening IPL encounter. Thanks to Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone’s belligerent knocks which stole the limelight from Pant when the chips were down.

Back in the hut, Tristan Stubbs must be cursing himself for dropping Curran, who was on 33 then. He went on to post 63 off 47 balls and was involved in a 67-run partnership with Livingstone (38 off 21 balls) as Punjab chased down 175 with four balls to spare.

Stubbs was not the only one to blame as David Warner dropped Harpreet Brar in the 19th over. And when Punjab needed six to win in the last over, Sumit Kumar bowled two wides as hosts sniffed a win.

“Ishant’s injury was clearly evident because we were anyway one player short because we lagged with the batting a bit. We were short on extra bowling. We actually pulled it back in the end but couldn’t complete the job,” Pant would later say.

Punjab fight back

It was DC’s impact player Abhishek Porel who played an important cameo at the end of the innings. Batting at No. 9, Porel top-scored with an unbeaten 32 off 10 balls to help the side post 174/9 in 20 overs, which gave the visitors’ a fighting chance.

The hosts began their chase with 34 on the board in three overs. Shikhar Dhawan (22 off 16 balls) charged down the wicket only to miss and see his middle stump getting disturbed by his former Delhi teammate Ishant.

Impact substitute Prabhsimran Singh (27 off 17 balls) walked in at No. 3 and shot a boundary through mid-off, showing an aggressive intent. While he chipped away, Jonny Bairstow (9) was run out in an unfortunate fashion as Ishant managed to get his fingertips to a Prabhsimran drive. The ball went on to hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end as Bairstow failed to react on time.

In came Curran and the duo gelled well to end Punjab’s powerplay at 60/2. Prabhsimran easily struck Khaleel Ahmed for two successive fours, but couldn’t play the in-form wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who snared him with a googly.

Kuldeep also accounted for Jitesh Sharma, who survived a stumping appeal off Sumit, (9) to leave Punjab in a spot of bother at 100/4.

Kuldeep finished with excellent figures of 2 for 21. He was DC’s best bet for another wicket and could’ve got his third but completed his fourth over in the 14th and Stubbs grassed Curran on 33, the turning point of the game.

With 63 needed from last six overs, Curran and Livingstone milked 18 off Mitchell Marsh. DC were in the game when 28 were needed off three overs. However, by then, Ishant had limped off the field and it was up to Marsh again. The Australian was hit for 18 more and the writing was on the wall. Khaleel put some pressure by dismissing Curran and Shashank Singh but it was too late.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Mohali #Rishabh Pant


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

2
India

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

3
World

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

4
Lok Sabha Elections

Explainer: Trouble in BJP in Karnataka, the only saffron bastion in South India

5
India

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s review plea; says ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing

6
Punjab

6 more die in Sangrur hooch tragedy, toll climbs to 20; EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary, DGP

7
Himachal

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

8
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

9
Delhi

AAP office in Delhi ‘sealed’ off from all sides, matter to be raised with Election Commission, says Atishi

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal will be released, bring revolution in country: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...

24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US

24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US

Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...

IIT student on way to joining ISIS detained in Assam

IIT student on way to joining ISIS detained in Assam

The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturda...

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Kejri’s arrest

‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted


Cities

View All

Ex-serviceman’s murder: Police nab two accused

Ex-serviceman’s murder: Police nab two accused

Man hacked to death in Dalla Rajputa village

Ahead of Holla Mohalla, pilgrims make beeline for Anandpur Sahib

Ranjit Avenue residents want shifting of seized vehicles parked near police station

Tributes paid to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev at spl event

Cricket lovers encounter dusty roads, parking woes on way to match venue

Cricket lovers encounter dusty roads, parking woes on way to match venue

Cyber cons on prowl, seniors watch out!

UT gets only 6 bids for 36 liquor vends in 3rd round of auction

Two brothers from UP arrested with 2 kg opium

Holi: 1,000 cops to watch out for troublemakers

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources

Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP at crossroads: Leadership dilemma after Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

Delhi liquor policy: How AAP top brass got entangled in it

Students march to Bhagat Singh’s home; demand protection of martyrs’ legacies

Students march to Bhagat Singh’s home; demand protection of martyrs’ legacies

21 cyclists pay tribute to martyr at Khatkar Kalan

Farmers drill deeper to install borewells as floods contaminate groundwater in Doaba

One killed, another seriously injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Agent booked for duping woman of Rs 4.5L on pretext of arranging visa

Woman among 4 nabbed with heroin, poppy husk in Ludhiana

Woman among 4 nabbed with heroin, poppy husk in Ludhiana

3 get 10-year RI, fined Rs 40K each for dacoity

Ludhiana man duped of Rs 1.40 crore

Harassed for dowry, woman dies by suicide

ANM found tampering with birth records

Play on Bhagat Singh staged at Pbi varsity

Play on Bhagat Singh staged at Pbi varsity

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala