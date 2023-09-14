 Fifties by Rizwan and Shafique take Pakistan to 252/7 against Sri Lanka : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Fifties by Rizwan and Shafique take Pakistan to 252/7 against Sri Lanka

Fifties by Rizwan and Shafique take Pakistan to 252/7 against Sri Lanka

The match is a virtual semifinal, the winner of the game will play against India in the final on Sunday

Fifties by Rizwan and Shafique take Pakistan to 252/7 against Sri Lanka

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday. AP/PTI



PTI

Colombo, September 14

Fifties by Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan were the rocks around which Pakistan built their competitive 252 for seven against Sri Lanka in a must-win Asia Cup Super Four match here on Thursday.

  Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are tied on two points each, and the winner of this match will face India in the final on Sunday.

Shafique (52 off 69 balls) and Rizwan (86 not out off 73 balls) played contrasting knocks after Pakistan elected to bat first on another rain-affected day.

They received some late push from Iftikhar Ahmed (47 off 40 balls).

The intermittent rain reduced the match first to a 45-over-a-side affair and then to 42 overs, and that meant Pakistan needed to redesign their target constantly.

The pitch was not the smoothest to bat on either, but Pakistan found some early momentum through Shafique and captain Babar Azam (29) after the early dismissal of Fakhar Zaman.

Shafique and Babar milked 64 runs in a little over 11 overs. Shafique scored runs in a more orthodox way and his cracking cover drive off pacer Matheesha Pathirana (3/65) was a sight for sore eyes.

Just as the second wicket alliance was blossoming, Dunith Wellalage snapped it.

The left-arm spinner, who grabbed five top-order batters against India on Tuesday, this time weaved his magic around Babar.

Babar assumed the ball was coming into him once it pitched outside the off-stump and played for the spin, but it went away from him for Kusal Mendis to complete a flash stumping.

The dismissal of Babar pushed Pakistan into a mini-collapse as they lost three more wickets for 30 runs inside six overs.

At 130 for five, they were in grave danger of getting out for a below par total, as the Lankan spinners tried to dominate the proceedings in the middle overs as they had done against India.

But Rizwan and Iftikhar dashed their hopes during an entertaining 108-run stand for the sixth wicket.

Veteran wicketkeeper batsman Rizwan was not really among runs of late, and he chose a perfect moment to get a few against his name.

It was a typical innings by Rizwan, starting on a slow tempo before exploding with some towering shots through the on-side in the latter part.

Iftikhar has a non-complicated mind as a batter, as he just tries to muscle every ball coming his way out of the ground employed a similar strategy here as well.

He was eventually jettisoned by Pathirana, the most successful bowler for Lanka, but by then he had done his job. 

#Pakistan #Sri Lanka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

3
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

4
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

5
Haryana

DHBVN slaps notices on 25 societies for flouting norms

6
J & K

Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

7
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

8
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

9
Amritsar campus notes

Warm welcome for KBC winner

10
Schools

Punjab's 1st hi-tech School of Eminence opens in Amritsar's Chheharta

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

Small aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport amid heavy rains; 8 people injured

Small aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport amid heavy rain; 8 injured

DGCA says visibility at the time of the incident was 700 met...

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh wh...

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

Accuses PM of using a government function to abuse the Oppos...

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

National Union of Journalists (NUJ) termed the boycott as an...

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

CBI court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each in the case ...


Cities

View All

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate state’s first School of Eminence at Chheharta in Amritsar

School of Eminence an eye-wash, says BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina

VVIP movement brings traffic to halt in Amritsar

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 Junior Resident doctors continue strike, patients in the lurch

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Bull gores woman, Chandigarh MC catchers flee

Supreme Court reserves order on plea seeking ban on firecrackers to curb pollution

Supreme Court reserves order on plea seeking ban on firecrackers to curb pollution

Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha for questioning on Friday

Existing rules on mandatory insurance cover, helmets on 2-wheelers applicable to electric vehicles: Delhi High Court

After three-year hiatus, Delhi varsity gears up for student poll

Two die of toxic fumes inside manhole in Delhi

Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Students exposed to risk at Smart Government School

Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Industry hopes govt will fulfil poll promises

Sports body fails to get invite, holds ‘Karobari Milni’

Farmers’ 3-day stir outside minister’s residence ends

Cyber wing recovers ~84L of victims in eight months

Cyber wing recovers Rs 84L of victims in eight months

Trio dupe man of Rs 40 lakh

Patient’s Death: House surgeons freshers with no clinical experience: SMO

Ludhiana teen to address edtech event in London

Govt buses ferry AAP workers to Amritsar, passengers suffer

Students at Patiala’s Punjabi University protest after girl student’s mysterious death

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

Patiala residents question widening of chowk on Upper Mall Road

Punjab gears up to tackle stubble burning

At Nabha, locals oppose reconstruction of road

Patiala MC shuts eyes to leaking sewers at Chhoti Baradari