 Indian women beat Japan 2-1, assure semifinal berth in Asian Champions Trophy hockey : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Indian women beat Japan 2-1, assure semifinal berth in Asian Champions Trophy hockey

Indian women beat Japan 2-1, assure semifinal berth in Asian Champions Trophy hockey

India will take on South Korea in their final league game on November 2

Indian women beat Japan 2-1, assure semifinal berth in Asian Champions Trophy hockey

Players of India (in blue) and Japan vie for the ball during their Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match, in Ranchi, October 31, 2023. PTI



PTI

Ranchi, October 31

An in-form India eked out a narrow 2-1 win over Japan to register their fourth straight win and storm into the semifinals of the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

After two goalless quarters, Navneet Kaur (31st minute) and Sangita Kumari (47th) scored for India, while Japan's lone goal came from the stick of Kana Urata (37th).

It was a match between two undefeated sides in the tournament and it lived up to the billing.

India had earlier defeated Thailand 7-1 in their opener before getting the better of Malaysia and China 5-0 and 2-1 respectively. The Japanese too were undefeated coming into the match, having registered wins over Malaysia 3-0, South Korea 4-0 and Thailand 4-0 respectively.

It was a battle between Indian attack and Japan's defence in the first quarter as the hosts relentlessly put pressure on the opposition citadel but failed to produce any result.

The Japanese mostly relied on counter attacks to unsettle the Indians but failed to breach their defence. Both the teams failed to create any clear cut scoring opportunities from field effort in the first quarter.

However, it was Japan who had the brightest of chances in the form of penalty corner in the 13th minute but Ishika Chaudhary was upto the task to keep the ball away from the net as the first quarter ended goalless.

The Japanese put pressure in the opening moments of the second quarter and created a couple of attacks but all those went in vain. The story was the same as it was in the first quarter as both the teams failed to create any real scoring opportunity.

In the last 4 minutes, the Indians came close to scoring at least thrice but were unable to finish the scoring shots. India soon secured their first penalty corner but vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka's threatening shot to the right of Japanese goalie was well defended.

It was Japan's turn to earn a penalty corner next but the Indian defence was upto the task. The deadlock was finally broken a minute after the change of ends through Navneet.

A deceptive pass from Salima Tete in the circle area found Navneet, who turned around and fired a powerful backhand shot into the Japanese net. It took Japan just six minutes to draw level from their third penalty corner.

Urata brought her side back into the match, perfectly converting the set piece with a high flick to the top right corner of the Indian goal. In the 39th minute, India secured another penalty corner, only to be denied by the Japanese goalkeeper.

It was an electrifying performance from both the sides in the fourth and final quarter, which witnessed end-to-end hockey. But it was India, who were the dominant side on display.

Two minutes into the final quarter, India secured a penalty corner and Deepika's low dragflick was deflected in by Sangita to hand the hosts a 2-1 lead. India secured another penalty corner in the 53rd minute but the effort was saved by Japanese goalkeeper Akio Tanaka.

From there on, the Japanese pressed hard for the equaliser but the Indians defended bravely to keep their opponents at bay and continue their winning run. India will take on South Korea in their final league game on Thursday.

#Hockey #Japan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

2
Trending

German-Israeli woman, paraded naked by Hamas, found dead

3
Punjab

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

4
Himachal

Tax on tourist, commercial vehicles entering Himachal slashed up to 70%

5
Uttar Pradesh

On camera, retired IAS officer slaps woman as they fight over pet dog in a lift in Noida

6
India

'Dear Modi sarkar, why are you doing this'; opposition leaders claim Apple warned them about their phones being hacked

7
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

8
Delhi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

9
Haryana

Technical snag causes Army parachute to crash in Haryana's Yamunanagar; locals panic

10
India

Thailand scraps visa requirements for Indians to draw more tourists

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

Following allegations by MPs, govt asks Apple to join probe

Government asks Apple to join probe after Opposition MPs claim of receiving hacking attempt warning from iPhone maker

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw puts ...

Cop shot dead by terrorists in J-K’s Baramulla; third such attack in as many days in Kashmir Valley

Cop shot dead by terrorists in J-K’s Baramulla; third such attack in as many days in Kashmir Valley

Ghulam Muhammad Dar was serving as Reader to Srinagar Deputy...

Can’t attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker: Apple on Opposition MPs’ claims

Can't attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker: Apple on Opposition MPs' claims

Says it is possible that some threat notifications may be fa...

Army Major terminated from service by President for possessing, sharing classified information

Army Major terminated from service by President for possessing, sharing classified information

Nearly a dozen-and-half defence personnel, including a Briga...

ED raids Mohali’s AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

Locations in Mohali, Amritsar and Ludhiana are being covered


Cities

View All

Drone, 5-kg heroin seized from district, Tarn Taran areas

Drone, 5-kg heroin seized from district, Tarn Taran areas

Birth anniv of Guru Ramdas celebrated at Golden Temple with fervour, gaiety

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

Farm fires: 43 more incidents reported, count touches 1,103

3-day cultural fest on Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa concludes on vibrant note in Gurdaspur

48 hours on, police look for clues in market body head murder case

Bathinda: 48 hours on, police look for clues in market body head murder case

Bathinda: 15 buses plying sans permit impounded

ED raids Mohali’s AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

ED raids premises of Mohali's AAP MLA Kulwant Singh, other locations in drugs probe case

Man, sister-in-law shot dead in Punjab's Ropar

Chandigarh’s sewage treatment capacity exceeds generation: Admn to NGT

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation nod to charging ports at parking lots

Appeal to Banwarilal Purohit: Ban upsets dealers, buyers; Chandigarh likely to review EV policy

Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020

Delhi's air quality in October worst since 2020

Supreme Court asks Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to file affidavits on steps taken to control air pollution

There are apprehensions that ED will arrest Arvind Kejriwal on November 2: Atishi

ED summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under PMLA in excise policy case on November 2

Youth participation in ‘Meri Maati’ shows deep connect with soil: Anurag Thakur

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

2 held for firing gunshots at man in Athaula village

Mela Gadri Babeyan Da begins, tributes paid to writers

Couple found dead at rented accommodation in Gadaipur

Hockey meet: Indian Oil Mumbai log 2nd consecutive win, defeat IAF

Jalandhar district sees 60 fresh farm fire cases, count reaches 171

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Rs 756-crore elevated highway in Ludhiana misses another deadline

Mandeep Singh Sidhu on leave, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to head Ludhiana police

53 fresh stubble burning cases reported, air remains ‘poor’

Preventing pollution in Buddha Dariya: Adopt zero liquid discharge system, govt urged

Road safety campaign yields results as mishap deaths dip in Punjab

Biker crushed to death by bus, driver booked

Biker crushed to death by bus, driver booked

Harbhajan Mann enthrals audience

Punjab hinterland bears brunt as farm fires rage

Research compiles 58 ‘neglected’ Punjabi texts

Judge visits jails, tells staff to resolve inmates’ issues