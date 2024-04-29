Indian women ease to victory

Sylhet, April 28
Pacers Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar shared five wickets as India produced a clinical bowling display to outclass Bangladesh by 44 runs in the opening women’s T20I here today.
Opting to bat, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia provided solidity in the middle order but India missed the late flourish to manage 145/7. The hosts must have fancied their chances of chasing down the total but the Indian bowlers led by Renuka delivered the goods to limit Bangladesh to 101/8.
Brief scores: India: 145/7 (Yastika 36, Shafali 31, Harmanpreet 30; Rabeya 3/23); Bangladesh: 101/8 (Sultana 51; Renuka 3/18, Vastrakar 2/25).
