IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets

Kolkata, April 14
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in their IPL match here on Sunday.
Opener Phil Salt struck a magnificent 89 off 47 balls while captain Shreyas Iyer was also unbeaten on a run-a-ball 38 as KKR chased down the target of 162 with 26 balls to spare.
Earlier, LSG posted 161 for 7 in their 20 overs after being invited to bat.
Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a 32-ball 45 while captain KL Rahul contributed 39.
For KKR, Mitchell Starc took three wickets while Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell got one each.
Brief Scores:
Lucknow Super Giants: 161 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 45, KL Rahul 39; Mitchell Starc 3/28).
Kolkata Knight Riders: 162 for 2 in 15.4 overs (Phil Salt 89, Shreyas Iyer 38 not out; Mohsin Khan 2/29).
