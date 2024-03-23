IPL 2024: Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Mohali, March 23
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.
The game marks the comeback of Rishabh Pant, who was out of action for more than 14 months after a horrific car accident in December, 2022.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ricky Bhui, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shashank Singh.
