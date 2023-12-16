junior world cup: India’s next big step to podium finish

PTI

Kuala Lumpur, December 15

A profligate India will have to raise their game if they want to overcome Spain in the bronze medal playoff match of the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup here tomorrow.

India wasted as many as 12 penalty corners to lose 1-4 against a clinical Germany in the semifinals on Thursday.

The Indians can’t afford to be wasteful against Spain, who defeated them 4-1 in a pool game.

On the other hand, Spain, who lost 1-3 to France in their semifinal, would be looking to do a double over India and finish with at least a bronze.

The Indians would also be eyeing their fourth podium finish in the history of the tournament, having won gold twice — in 2001 and 2016 — and silver in 1997.

But for that, the Uttam Singh-led team needs to do some soul-searching and produce its A game.

The tournament turned out to be a mixed bag for India as they showed great determination to stun world No. 4 Netherlands 4-3 in the quarterfinals. However, they failed to carry that momentum against six-time champions Germany.

Uttam conceded that his side wasted chances but knows they still have a chance of finishing on the podium.

“We got a lot of opportunities inside the circle (against Germany) but we missed a lot. We couldn’t convert our chances. We tried to score from the set pieces but we couldn’t convert,” he said. “We need to be more aware and not lose ball possession. We are not out of the tournament yet, bronze medal match is still there. Whatever has happened we can’t change. Our entire focus will be on the next game.”

India’s chief coach CR Kumar would be disappointed with the performance of his drag-flickers and would be hoping that the likes of vice-captain Araijeet Singh Hundal and Sudeep Chirmako deliver. “We really would’ve loved to have been playing the final but now we just have to focus on what lies ahead of us. Finishing third also commands a lot of respect so we’ll play the best we can,” Kumar said. — PTI

Men, women suffer losses to Spain

Valencia: The Indian women’s hockey team suffered a 2-3 defeat to Spain in its opening match of the 5-Nation Tournament here today. Gurjit Kaur (13th minute) and Sangita Kumari (14th) scored a goal each for India, while Sara Barrios Navarro (2nd), Patricia Alvarez Nardiz (30th) and Julia Strappato Garreta (53rd) were on target for Spain. The men’s team also began its campaign on a disappointing note, losing 0-1 to lower-ranked Spain. Alvaro Iglesias scored the only goal of the match in the 29th minute.

