Kyrgios’ hot streak goes cold

MONTREAL, August 13

Nick Kyrgios’s nine-match winning streak ended in the Canadian Masters quarterfinals when the eighth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz blasted his way to a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-1 victory on Friday.

Enjoying a superb run of form, Kyrgios suffered his first loss since falling to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old’s run included a title at the Citi Open, before he ran into Hurkacz, who improved his record to 2-0 against the Australian, following a three-set win earlier this year in the Halle semifinals.

Hurkacz will next face Norwegian fourth seed Caper Ruud, who strolled into the last-four stage by swatting aside the sixth-seeded hometown favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 6-2.

Halep fights off Gauff

Simona Halep fought off a late rally from Coco Gauff and Beatriz Haddad Maia pulled off another three-set upset as both made the semifinals.

Twice champion Halep secured a nervy 6-4 7-6(2) win.

Haddad Maia humbled 12th seed Belinda Bencic 2-6 6-3 6-3 to become the first Brazilian to reach the semis of a WTA 1000 tournament. — Reuters