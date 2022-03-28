Mithali Raj not sure about retirement

PTI

Christchurch, March 27

She may have earlier hinted at a possible retirement at the end of the Women’s World Cup, but veteran India captain Mithali Raj today said it’s not the right time to take a call on her future just after the country’s exit from the showpiece.

The 39-year-old, the lone woman cricketer to have played in six World Cups after making her maiden appearance 22 years ago, said she has not even come out of the disappointment of failing to qualify for the semifinals.

“You’ve not given me even an hour to think about my future, to go through and process what has just happened today,” Raj said in the post-match virtual media interaction, replying to a query about future plans. “Whatever the future holds for each and every player, so I’ve not really thought about my future.”

Raj, only the third cricketer (men and women) after Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad to play in six World Cups, had earlier dropped hints about her retirement, saying “life has come full circle” for her as she looked forward “to finishing the journey”.

But on Sunday, she said she will take a call on her future career when the “emotions are settled down”.

“I am not in... It would not be appropriate for me to comment on my future, considering that the sort of game that we just played and as emotions are still there,” Raj said. “It needs to settle down before I could sort of have clarity on that and give an answer to that.”

“It’s part and parcel of the sport, it didn’t go our way. Of course it is disappointing for all of us. But moving forward, we have very talented youngsters in the side. And I’m sure, in the coming tournaments we will have a very strong side and play well,” she added. —

#Cricket #mithali raj