 My wrist has healed, hope to play all 3 ODIs against India: Cummins : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • My wrist has healed, hope to play all 3 ODIs against India: Cummins

My wrist has healed, hope to play all 3 ODIs against India: Cummins

India and Australia will play a 3-match-ODI series, beginning tomorrow, ahead of World Cup

My wrist has healed, hope to play all 3 ODIs against India: Cummins

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins addresses a press conference ahead of the first ODI between India and Australia, in Mohali, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

Mohali, September 21

Australian skipper Pat Cummins hopes to play all three ODIs against India after completely recovering from his left wrist injury, but said new ball partner Mitchell Starc will miss Friday's series opener.

The Australia skipper also hoped that Marnus Labuschagne will continue his good form in the series against India and stake his claim in the final 15 for the ODI World Cup.

"We have plenty of people at different stages. I am feeling pretty good. My wrist is all healed now. I am 100 per cent (fit). I will run around tomorrow and hope to play all three games," Cummins, who had a left wrist fracture, said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"In terms of long list, (Mitchell) Starcy isn't available. We will give plenty of game time to everyone but also keep an eye on the World Cup," he added.

Steve Smith, who had a good hit on Wednesday evening, has also recovered from the wrist niggle.

"He (Smith) is all good and he will play tomorrow. He has got a few good hits and he looks hundred percent," the skipper informed.

Labuschagne recently came in as a concussion substitute against South Africa after all-rounder Cameron Green got hit on the head.

"Marnus (Labushagne) is always ringing in my head, 24 hours," laughed Cummins.     

"He was fantastic. He was our best batter in South Africa. Not only batting wise, his intent was excellent there in South Africa. I am sure he will get his chance in three games and push for his spot."     

Cummins also hinted that Adam Zampa, who got thrashed in South Africa, could be used in death overs against India.

"Particularly, if you pick four frontline bowlers, they have to be ready to bowl in all phases.

"Zamps (Adam Zampa) is not only good in keeping the run rate down but can also pick a couple of wickets in death overs, which could be hard on pace bowlers. So I won't be surprised if we keep his 2, 3 or 4 overs up our sleeves," Cummins said.

Australia wants to win the series but don't want players to get tired in sultry conditions before the World Cup.     

"We want to get those combinations but don't want to already get cooked by the time we play that first game. We will try different combinations and few different players will get chance," Cummins said.

Mitchell Marsh's captaincy impressed the regular skipper and in case he takes a day off, the all-rounder will lead.

"He (Marsh) was great. Excellent. We saw in the T20 series (in SA), started off with a bang but it was disappointing finish in ODIs. We did a lot of good stuff as well. We were impressed as to how he was around the boys and looked very calm every time on the field," Cummins said.

"Hopefully I will play every game and if I am not then he will be there to step right in."  

The heat in October will be the only change for Cummins, who thinks that tracks won't be different from what they got in March.

"I always find Indian pitches pretty similar whatever time of the year you play. Only difference is the heat. Quite hot this time of the year compared to March but we bowled a lot of overs here so we have pretty good information about the conditions," he added.

Cummins is happy that all-rounders Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Green would bolster Australia's batting.

"More all-rounders you have, you can bolster your batting. It gives us option to pick four genuine bowlers or three bowlers and a batting all-rounder at No. 8.

"Hope Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) comes back later in series but other 3 guys (Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh) are bowling fantastic. So feeling confident," he signed off.

Maxwell and Ashton Agar have not arrived here yet as they are on paternity leave and expected to join the Australian squad later in the series.

#Australia #Cricket #Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

2
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

3
Punjab

Canada allowed Hardeep Singh Nijjar citizenship when India demanded his arrest

4
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

5
India

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

6
Punjab

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

7
Diaspora

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

8
India

Lok Sabha passes women's reservation Bill with near unanimity

9
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar regularly met Canadian intel officials, says son

10
Chandigarh

Rail services resume on Kalka-Solan UNESCO world heritage track after 72 days

Don't Miss

View All
India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
India

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Top News

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Ottawa rejects Indian travel advisory, says Canada one of th...

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to...

Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

Hindu body in Canada asks Public Safety Minister to treat Pa...

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

India on Wednesday advised all its citizens living in Canada...

Punjab police raid on aides of gangster Goldy Brar in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Goldy Brar's aides raided by Punjab police in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Goldy Brar is suspected to be a part of Khalistan movement i...


Cities

View All

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Amritsar: Robbers gang busted, 3 held

Amritsar: Roadways, mini-bus union strike irks commuters

Drug peddler running cartel from jail sent to two-day police remand

3 armed persons loot chemist shop in Vallah

Not ‘smart’, city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Not ‘smart’, Chandigarh city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Assembly building: Land swap hits green hurdle, Chandigarh tells Haryana to pay Rs 620 crore

Toddler falls into water bucket in Mauli Jagran, dies

List steps to fill vacancies in consumer courts, High Court tells Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Burail Jail goes green

Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax

Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

HRTC starts two Hamirpur-New Delhi buses via Chandigarh

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Farmers protest, demand opening of India-Pakistan road trade route

Fresh rains add to woes of deluge-hit Lohian farmers

Varsity VC expresses worry over ‘golden chances’ given to students

Punjabi singer booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

Ludhiana: Bank manager among four held for Rs 57 lakh cyber fraud

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Vocational training programme for jail inmates kicks off

Modi thanked for women’s quota Bill

Allow trade via Hussainiwala, Attari-Wagah corridors: Farmers

Campaign against drugs launched