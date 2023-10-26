Pandya to miss more action

PTI

New Delhi, October 25

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to sit out of India’s next two World Cup matches as he is yet to recover from his ankle injury from last week.

Pandya had slipped in his follow-through while bowling against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 and missed the clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22 due to the injury.

He had reported to National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Monday in Bengaluru for his injury management.

Kohli only chases betterment Chennai: Enjoying a good run of form in the ongoing World Cup, star India batter Virat Kohli says his motto has always been to chase betterment and not excellence. Kohli has made 354 runs in five outings at an average of 118.00, including a century and three half-centuries. “I have always worked on how I can better myself every day, every practice session, every year and every season. So, that is what has helped me play for this long and perform,” Kohli said. “It has always been my motto to chase betterment and not excellence.” pti

“Hardik is still under medication. While the swelling on his left ankle has subsided considerably, he will start bowling only towards the weekend. Right now, important is to give him time to recover,” an NCA source said.

Since India are in a strong position to make the semifinals, having won all their five matches so far, Pandya could easily be rested for the next two matches that will allow him complete recovery before the knockouts.

“Pandya has suffered a bad sprain but fortunately not a fracture. The BCCI medical team wants to take maximum precaution. He is likely to miss next two to three matches. The team wants him fully fit for the knockout stage,” added a BCCI source.

Pandya is likely to undergo a fitness test tomorrow and BCCI’s medical team will ascertain his comeback date depending on how smoothly he is able to bowl full tilt without any apparent discomfort or pressure on his left ankle.

India next play defending champions England on Sunday in Lucknow and take on Sri Lanka in Mumbai on November 2.

#Bangladesh #Cricket #Hardik Pandya