Dharamsala: Partners in time

Deepankar Sharda

Dharamsala, March 8

Rohit Sharma soaked in the magnificence of the snow-clad Dhauladhars during a change of ends. From his demeanour, it was impossible to tell that the India captain was batting at 99.

shubman Gill (110 off 150 balls) shared a 171-run partnership off 244 balls for the second wicket. photos: pti

As the 36-year-old took guard to face off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, the stadium echoed with chants of “Rohit”. The veteran batter seemed in no hurry himself, playing out a maiden over from Bashir. The crowd’s wait was not long as Rohit completed his 12th Test century with a single in the next over. Rohit’s understated celebration, with a raised his bat to his teammates and the crowd, showed that he was eager to carry on and help India press the advantage against the visitors.

The spectators did not seem to mind — a day after the bowlers put on a show, they were treated to some top-class batting from the duo of Rohit and Shubman Gill, who completed his fourth Test century just two balls later.

Rohit (103 off 162 balls) and Gill (110 off 150) struck sublime hundreds, putting on a 171-run partnership off 244 balls. After the duo departed, youngsters Devdutt Padikkal (65), in his debut Test, and Sarfaraz Khan (56) helped India charge ahead with attacking fifties.

Late in the day, when quick wickets seemed to have filled England with confidence, defiant innings from Kuldeep Yadav (27) and Jasprit Bumrah (19) saw India increase their lead to 255 with two wickets still in hand at stumps on Day 2.

Captains’ face-off

The first session was completely dominated by the Rohit with Gill — except for that one instance when the captain was dropped at 64 by Zak Crawley.

Expecting some support from the pitch — as Kuldeep got the previous day — England skipper Ben Stokes decided to start with Bashir. Rohit and Gill, who started the day at 52 and 26, respectively, gave themselves an over each before going for their strokes. The duo scored 60 runs in 15 overs and 129 in the first session.

Even as the English bowlers toiled for wickets, it was Stokes who provided his team the breakthrough with his first delivery of the series. Stokes, who had not bowled for months due to a knee injury and the subsequent surgery, produced a slower one that shattered Rohit’s off-stump. In the next over, veteran pacer James Anderson bowled Gill, having exchanged some words with the batter in his previous over, with a beauty that seamed back in.

Young shoulders

At 279/3, the Indian innings witnessed yet another remarkable performance by Padikkal and Khan. Padikkal’s off-side play stood out as he regaled the crowd with exquisite back-foot punches, cover drives and a perfect straight drive. Khan, on the other hand, started slowly before changing gears. He swept Bashir twice to score the third half-century of the series.

India lost as many as five wickets for 97 runs in the final session. Bashir, who was taken to the cleaners by the Indian openers, bounced back strongly. He could have completed his first ever five-wicket haul but Stokes dropped Kuldeep at second slip. Earlier, Stokes had dropped Khan off his own bowling, when the batter was playing at 2. Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley too was impressive towards the end of the day. Bashir definitely made an impression, but sloppy fielding by England pushed them back in the match.

1Gill returned one shy of scoring the highest score in Test cricket at this ground. Steve Smith’s 111 against India in 2017 is the highest individual score by any batsman in Dharamsala

473India surpassed their old record of scoring 332 in the first innings against Australia in 2017. The side posted 473/8 against England to set a new highest total registered in a Test at this venue

