 Dharamsala: Partners in time : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Dharamsala: Partners in time

Dharamsala: Partners in time

Dharamsala: Partners in time

Rohit sharma (103 off 162 balls) shared a 171-run partnership off 244 balls for the second wicket. Photos: PTI



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Dharamsala, March 8

Rohit Sharma soaked in the magnificence of the snow-clad Dhauladhars during a change of ends. From his demeanour, it was impossible to tell that the India captain was batting at 99.

shubman Gill (110 off 150 balls) shared a 171-run partnership off 244 balls for the second wicket. photos: pti

As the 36-year-old took guard to face off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, the stadium echoed with chants of “Rohit”. The veteran batter seemed in no hurry himself, playing out a maiden over from Bashir. The crowd’s wait was not long as Rohit completed his 12th Test century with a single in the next over. Rohit’s understated celebration, with a raised his bat to his teammates and the crowd, showed that he was eager to carry on and help India press the advantage against the visitors.

The spectators did not seem to mind — a day after the bowlers put on a show, they were treated to some top-class batting from the duo of Rohit and Shubman Gill, who completed his fourth Test century just two balls later.

Rohit (103 off 162 balls) and Gill (110 off 150) struck sublime hundreds, putting on a 171-run partnership off 244 balls. After the duo departed, youngsters Devdutt Padikkal (65), in his debut Test, and Sarfaraz Khan (56) helped India charge ahead with attacking fifties.

Late in the day, when quick wickets seemed to have filled England with confidence, defiant innings from Kuldeep Yadav (27) and Jasprit Bumrah (19) saw India increase their lead to 255 with two wickets still in hand at stumps on Day 2.

Captains’ face-off

The first session was completely dominated by the Rohit with Gill — except for that one instance when the captain was dropped at 64 by Zak Crawley.

Expecting some support from the pitch — as Kuldeep got the previous day — England skipper Ben Stokes decided to start with Bashir. Rohit and Gill, who started the day at 52 and 26, respectively, gave themselves an over each before going for their strokes. The duo scored 60 runs in 15 overs and 129 in the first session.

Even as the English bowlers toiled for wickets, it was Stokes who provided his team the breakthrough with his first delivery of the series. Stokes, who had not bowled for months due to a knee injury and the subsequent surgery, produced a slower one that shattered Rohit’s off-stump. In the next over, veteran pacer James Anderson bowled Gill, having exchanged some words with the batter in his previous over, with a beauty that seamed back in.

Young shoulders

At 279/3, the Indian innings witnessed yet another remarkable performance by Padikkal and Khan. Padikkal’s off-side play stood out as he regaled the crowd with exquisite back-foot punches, cover drives and a perfect straight drive. Khan, on the other hand, started slowly before changing gears. He swept Bashir twice to score the third half-century of the series.

India lost as many as five wickets for 97 runs in the final session. Bashir, who was taken to the cleaners by the Indian openers, bounced back strongly. He could have completed his first ever five-wicket haul but Stokes dropped Kuldeep at second slip. Earlier, Stokes had dropped Khan off his own bowling, when the batter was playing at 2. Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley too was impressive towards the end of the day. Bashir definitely made an impression, but sloppy fielding by England pushed them back in the match.

1Gill returned one shy of scoring the highest score in Test cricket at this ground. Steve Smith’s 111 against India in 2017 is the highest individual score by any batsman in Dharamsala

473India surpassed their old record of scoring 332 in the first innings against Australia in 2017. The side posted 473/8 against England to set a new highest total registered in a Test at this venue

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Dharamsala #Rohit Sharma #Shubman Gill


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI

4
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

8
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

9
Trending

Childhood best friends separated during India-Pakistan Partition meet in US with grandchildren's help; watch heartfelt reunion

10
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today

Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today

Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized