PBKS brace for GT challenge

Ahmedabad, April 3
Bruised by Mayank Yadav’s scorching pace, Punjab Kings’ batters will face a different challenge altogether when Gujarat Titans’ bowling unit tries to take the pace off deliveries on a slightly tricky Motera track in their IPL match here tomorrow.
Punjab have lost their last two away games and another slip-up against GT will lead to further loss of momentum, which tends to shift very quickly due to lack of turnaround time.
GT, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad comprehensively by seven wickets in their last game.
In the previous match, Punjab were completely undone by Mayank’s speed and most of their top-order batters looked ill-equipped to face the fast bowler, who was regularly clocking 150 km/h.
However, the scenario will be completely different when veteran Mohit Sharma comes calling at the back-end, presenting a palate of variations.
