Winter Olympics: Peng Shuai engages in talks at Olympics

Beijing: Nothing to see here, move on. That was the message that Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai delivered today in a controlled interview in Beijing that touched on sexual assault allegations she made against a former high-ranking member of China’s ruling Communist Party. Her answers — delivered in front of a Chinese Olympics official — left unanswered questions about her well-being and what exactly happened. Peng told L’Equipe that the concerns were the result of “an enormous misunderstanding.” The interview was her first sit-down discussion with non-Chinese media since the accusation. She walked back the original post. “Sexual assault? I never said that anyone made me submit to a sexual assault,” she said. “This post resulted in an enormous misunderstanding from the outside world,” she added. AP
