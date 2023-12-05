Shooter loses left thumb after accident at range

New Delhi: A national-level shooter partially lost his left thumb when the 10m air pistol cylinder he was filling with compressed air exploded at a private range in Greenfield, Faridabad. Pushpender Kumar, a corporal with the Indian Air Force, was training at the shooting range for the National Championships, currently underway in Bhopal when he suffered severe damage to his left thumb, which required immediate hospitalisation.

London

ECB tells Archer to skip IPL to manage workload

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has instructed Jofra Archer to skip next year’s IPL in order to manage the injury-prone pacer’s workload in the run up to the 2024 T20 World Cup, according to a report. Archer was released by Mumbai Indians last week.

Gold Coast

Gold Coast withdraws, will Australia host 2026 CWG?

Australia is unlikely to be able to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games and sports officials have called on the international federation to consider bids from other countries. CWG Australia chief executive Craig Phillips made the comments today after Gold Coast confirmed it had scrapped its plans to pick up the Games after Victoria state withdrew as host in July.

Ahmedabad

Arjun shines as Puneri Paltan stun Panthers in PKL

Arjun Deshwal and captain Aslam Inamdar came up with brilliant performances as Puneri Paltan defeated defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers 37-33 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here today. Agencies

#Faridabad #Indian Air Force