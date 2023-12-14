 Warner's powerful 164 in farewell series leads Australia to 346-5 on opening day against Pakistan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Warner's powerful 164 in farewell series leads Australia to 346-5 on opening day against Pakistan

Warner's powerful 164 in farewell series leads Australia to 346-5 on opening day against Pakistan

Pakistan went into the test match without a specialist spinner and handed debuts to fast bowlers Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad

Warner's powerful 164 in farewell series leads Australia to 346-5 on opening day against Pakistan

David Warner. PTI file photo



AP

Perth, December 14

David Warner hits a scintillating century in his farewell Test series as Australia reached 346 for five against Pakistan's inexperienced bowlers on the opening day of the three-match series.

Warner's commanding 164 off 211 balls his first test century in a year vindicated captain Pat Cummins' decision to bat first on a hard bouncy pitch.

The 37-year-old Warner, who will be retiring after the last test in his Sydney hometown, made Pakistan toil in the first couple of sessions before he holed out at deep square leg in the last hour. He hit 16 fours and four sixes.

Mitchell Marsh was unbeaten on 15 on his home ground and Alex Carey was 14 not out after reaching the end of a great first day for Australia.

Pakistan went into the test match without a specialist spinner and handed debuts to fast bowlers Aamer Jamal (2 for 63) and Khurram Shahzad (1 for 62).

More importantly, they twice missed opportunities to dismiss Warner. Shahzad missed an overhead catch at mid-on after Warner completed his 26th test hundred, and Sarfaraz Ahmed fumbled a difficult stumping chance just before Warner reached 150.

Pakistan had its most productive period in the last session when it claimed three wickets. Shahzad had Steven Smith caught behind for 31 off a delivery that shaped away, and Travis Head on 40 and Warner went while going for aggressive shots against Jamal.

Warner, enduring a lean patch in Test cricket since his double hundred against South Africa at Melbourne last year, was criticized for being given a chance in the Perth test, but the left-hander responded in style.

He and Usman Khawaja, with 41, were ruthless during their century stand in the first session when they romped to 117 for no loss.

Warner completed his half-century off just 41 balls but slowed down after lunch. He reached his sixth Test hundred against Pakistan off 125 balls with an upper cut four off Jamal and celebrated his century with his trademark leap.

Khawaja took a backseat to Warner's aggression before Pakistan spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi broke through after bowling 13 of Pakistan's first 32 overs. Afridi got a faint edge of Khawaja's outside edge after lunch.

Marnus Labuschagne, on 16, went for an unsuccessful lbw referral against seamer Faheem Ashraf. Video suggested the ball would have crashed onto his leg stump.

Earlier, Warner carried a limited-overs mindset into the test arena. He and Khawaja, wearing a black armband, set the tone by scoring 14 in the first over from Afridi.

They passed 50 in the 10th over and Warner raised his half-century in the 15th, from 41 balls, with a slashing boundary against Faheem Ashraf.

A couple of overs later, Warner went even further into one-day mode when he crouched and flipped a delivery from outside off stump way over the fine-leg boundary for his first six of the innings, following 11 boundaries.

Khawaja wasn't allowed to wear shoes branded with an “All lives are equal” humanitarian message, so he wore a black armband instead. The International Cricket Council intervened on Wednesday after Khawaja indicated his shoes plan to highlight the loss of innocent lives in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Australians are the world Test champions. Pakistan hasn't won a test match in Australia since 1995, and playing its second test series this year.

#Australia #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

2
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh surfaces on UK's 2023 South Asian celebrity list with Shah Rukh Khan on top, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra on second and third spots

3
India

Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta's family moves Supreme Court, seeks Indian govt's intervention to secure his release

4
Punjab

Panic spreads as 3 men open fire in broad daylight near bus stand in Punjab's Jalandhar

5
Punjab

In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

6
Himachal

Delhi colder than Shimla, Dharamsala; records minimum temperature 2 degrees below that of queen of hills

7
Punjab

Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

8
India

Want to die in 'dignified way', says UP woman judge after alleged sexual harassment by senior, CJI Chandrachud seeks report

9
India

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond gets 25 years in jail for raping minor, faces disqualification from Assembly

10
Diaspora

India must address US concerns on plot against Gurpatwant Pannun, say 5 Indian-American legislators

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...

Videoconferencing must when witness can’t depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says he invited her to hotel at 3 am and assaulted her with his friends

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'

In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Several BJP leaders join SAD in Batala

Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

DEOs declare holidays for Mann’s Maur rally, get show-cause notice

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers ~2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below ~15-20 crore: Owners

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

Can’t entertain every dispute between Delhi Govt, L-G: SC

L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Nobody wants India to become a womb-renting industry: Delhi High Court

BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Armed assailants fire at travel agent's car in broad daylight in Jalandhar

Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela