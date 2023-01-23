WFI controversy rages on, wrestlers turn to Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 22

The tussle between India’s top wrestlers and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not quite over even though the wrestlers had called off their protest late on Friday night.

It is learnt that some top wrestlers, who are upset with the way their dharna ended –- neither did their demand that the WFI be disbanded was accepted, nor did Singh resign as president but merely “stepped aside” –- have sought a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

It is understood that the wrestlers have been asked to send two representatives to meet Shah. Shah, who was busy in a meeting of the country’s top police officials today, was to travel out of the capital and may meet the wrestlers at a later date.

Also, the extraordinary general body meeting of the WFI, scheduled to be held in Ayodhya to discuss the charges of sexual harassment and financial irregularities against Singh and other officials, was cancelled. It was understood that the meeting was only a formality after Singh had given an undertaking that he would “step aside” to facilitate the probe. However, the delegates met informally – with Singh staying away -– and supported the stated stance of the WFI on the controversy. The Sports Ministry is yet to announce the names of the Oversight Committee that is to investigate the allegations made against Singh.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of the Open National Senior Ranking Tournament in Gonda caused heartbreak to wrestlers, who had come from across the country to participate in it. Some wrestlers had even done the weigh-ins but were told that the tournament could not be held as per the directions of the Sports Ministry.

It is understood that the Wrestling Federation of India had initially said that the tournament would not be cancelled, following which the Sports Ministry passed an order suspending WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar. It also shut down all the activities of the federation.

A WFI source, pleading anonymity, said that the Sports Ministry’s order was in violation of the Olympic Charter and United World Wrestling regulations. “This is clear-cut government interference. I do not know who is advising the ministry in this matter. Clearly, the adviser does not know how international federations work,” he said.

