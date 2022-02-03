Winter Olympics: Indian contingent’s manager tests positive

Srinagar February 2

The manager of India’s Winter Olympics contingent, Muhammad Abbas Wani, has tested positive for the Covid-19 upon his arrival at the Beijing Airport. Wani, a former legislator and skier from the Gulmarg constituency, says he will be retested today evening. “I am in quarantine in my hotel room at the Olympics village. I am completely fine in my room. I don’t have any symptoms,” Wani told The Tribune.

The Olympics will begin on Saturday. Arif Khan is the only Indian athlete at the Games. — Samaan Lateef