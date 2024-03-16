WPL: RCB’s mission possible

PTI

New Delhi, March 15

Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil and uncapped veteran leg-spinner Asha Sobhana showed nerves of steel to take Royal Challengers Bangalore into the WPL final with a five-run victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator here today.

Chasing an easy target of 136 and needing 20 off last three overs, MI’s innings ended at 130/6.

RCB, who entered their maiden final in the second edition, will meet last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals in the summit clash on Sunday.

It was the 21-year-old Shreyanka (2/16), whose vital 18th over raised hopes of victory as she removed MI’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33).

We bowled really well to restrict them to under 140. Batting was also good but in the last 12 balls, we could not bat well. We just needed one boundary and we were not able to get it. When we lost my wicket, our batters could not hold their nerve, that was the turning point. —Harmanpreet Kaur, MI Captain

RCB wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh paid the price for her slow movements, failing to stump Harmanpreet off Shreyanka, but the youngster didn’t lose heart as she bowled a flighted one which had Harmanpreet caught at long-on fence.

With Mumbai needing 16 off 12 balls, the experienced Aussie Sophie Molineux (1/16) bowled a brilliant penultimate over in which she gave only four runs, keeping 12 runs off final over for leg-spinner Sobhana to defend.

The 32-year-old spinner, who hasn’t played for India, gave away only six runs as RCB’s joy knew no bounds with Indian vice-captain Mandhana outwitting her national team boss Harmanpreet tactically in the death overs.

Shreyanka also showed courage in the powerplay as she challenged the seasoned Hayley Matthews (15 off 14 balls) to clear the longest boundary towards the deep midwicket fence only to be caught a feet inside the ropes.

Yastika Bhatia (19 off 27 balls) didn’t really get going and Perry, who is having a dream run, bowled an angular delivery which the batter played all over to be clean bowled.

Nat Sciver-Brunt looked in good touch with four boundaries, two of which came back-to-back off leg-spinner Georgia Wareham’s delivery before she delivered a flipper and rushed the batter, who was bowled through the gate.

Earlier, Perry stood tall amid ruins with yet another elegant knock but RCB could only manage a below-par 135/6 which proved to be enough in the end.

Perry’s 66 off 50 balls was the cornerstone of RCB’s total after their top-order was blown away by a disciplined MI attack, reducing them to 24/3 inside the four overs of the powerplay.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 135/6 in 20 overs (Perry 66; Matthews 2/18, Sciver-Brunt 2/18, Saika 2/27); Mumbai Indians: 130/6 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet 33, Sciver-Brunt 23, Kerr 27*).

