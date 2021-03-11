Forcible Conversions of Hindus

MR. Azad Sobhani is said to have issued a statement to the press in Madras on the subject of forcible conversion of Hindus by Moplahs. He said that the latter, who are “true lovers of Islam,” must have borne in mind the contents of a fatwa issued by Ulemas (when?) against forcible conversion. He further says that “it is simply to bring discredit to one’s own religion to resort to such sinful means” and he advises Moplahs to clear themselves of the calumny regarding their supposed vengeance on converted Hindus going back to their old faith. We are not aware with what object this statement is issued to the local press. The advice it contains can hardly reach the Moplahs who are illiterate and even if they somehow come to know of the advice, they are not likely to change their outlook on religion and fanaticism which has occasionally broken out in criminal forms. The Moplahs are largely under the personal influence of their local religious leaders and these should be taken in hand by Moslem reformers and elderly advisers to hold themselves responsible for the future behaviour of their illiterate followers. The entire trouble, so far as we are aware, proceeds, not from Moplah masses, illiterate as they are, but from their local religious leaders, and as this class is a limited one and owes allegiance to learned Moulvies and other recognised religious superiors among Moslems, an effort should be made by the latter to start an organisation to control the irresponsible religious preachers and men of local influence and to wean them from fanaticism of all kinds. Nothing less than this will effect the intended reform — and occasional press statements are absolutely useless in this matter of conversions.