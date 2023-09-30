Hindus in Hyderabad

SAINT Nihal Singh, in the course of a recent article on Hyderabad affairs in the Hindu of Madras, pointed out that the Hindus who formed the bulk of the population had few appointments in the state. Since attention was drawn to this fact, attempts have been made to explain the paucity of Hindus in the state service. One Muslim correspondent admits the fact, but says that attempts are being made to increase the number. During the present regime, the percentage of Hindus has increased by 5 per cent and the correspondent says that “the general traditions of the state require the possession of a certain kind of ancestral position and prestige for appointments.” Another reason is that the Hindus do not learn Urdu, the official language, and so recruitment is made from among Muslims. Yet another plea put forward in justification of the present position is that Mussalman states in India are few and “it is right, just and even expedient that in these few states, the Mussalmans should get a preponderating share of the opportunities for higher administration.” None of these reasons, as Mussalmans themselves would be the first to see if they were in the same position as the Hindus in this case, can bear a moment’s scrutiny, particularly as the Hindus not only form the bulk of the population but pay the bulk of the taxes. Why should ‘ancestral position and prestige’ be considered the main qualification for responsible appointment? In no Hindus state that we know of are Mahomedans kept out of service for these reasons, and if such a state were there, Mahomedans would have just as good a case against it as Hindus have against Hyderabad.