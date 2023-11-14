Badshah shares note amid dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur, says 'dear Internet, sorry to…'

Mumbai, November 14
A recent video of rapper Badshah and actor Mrunal Thakur walking hand-in-hand at a Diwali bash sparked their dating rumours on social media.
On Tuesday morning, Badshah took to Instagram and issued a note that seemed to be regarding the dating speculation.
Badshah wrote, "Dear Internet, sorry to disappoint you yet again but jaisa aap soch rahe hain waisa nahi hai," followed by a laughing emoticon.
However, Badshah didn't mention dating rumours with Mrunal.
The clip was from actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Diwali party which Badshah and Mrunal attended.
In the video, Mrunal is seen in a pastel green lehenga, while the rapper is seen in a black ethnic outfit.
