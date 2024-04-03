Dramatic visuals surface as 7.2-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

Chandigarh, April 3
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien of Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC),
The tsunami threat from a strong earthquake that struck Taiwan has largely passed.
The epicentre was monitored at 23.81 degrees north latitude and 121.74 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 12 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
According to local media reports, strong tremors were felt in various parts of Taiwan, prompting Taipei's metro system to halt operations.
The quake was followed by aftershocks, with CENC reporting two quakes measuring 6.0 and 5.9 magnitudes respectively within around 40 minutes, with epicenters monitored in nearby areas.
🚨BREAKING: 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan #earthquake— AJ Huber (@Huberton) April 3, 2024
The shaking was so bad that people commuting to work stopped.pic.twitter.com/jNgUZm9pMl
The quake damaged buildings on Taiwan and one death and over 50 injuries have been reported by the fire department so far.
🚨BREAKING: 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan just moments ago #earthquakepic.twitter.com/jW0ingq7oB— AJ Huber (@Huberton) April 3, 2024
#WATCH | A very shallow earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck in the ocean near Taiwan. Japan has issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal areas of the southern prefecture of Okinawa after the earthquake triggered a tsunami warning. Tsunami waves of up to 3… pic.twitter.com/2Q1gd0lBaD— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024
