Haryana woman Congress leader, lawyer booked as video of the two brandishing a gun and firing on road goes viral

Chandigarh, September 27
They thought it was fun, but least did they know that they were inviting trouble.
A case has been filed against a woman Congress leader and a woman lawyer in Palwal, Haryana, for firing in the air on a roadside.
The video of the two women firing in the air has gone viral. The incident reportedly took place on KMP Expressway a few days back.
The women also made a video of the incident. The video shows the women brandishing the gun in the middle of the road; Punjabi music can be heard in the background. The video was posted on Instagram.
Palwal Police filed a case against the two for brandishing the handgun, which is “illegal”.
An FIR has been filed against them on a complaint from the police lines about illegally using the firearm.
One of the women was identified as Chanchal Gautam alias Nisha, Congress leader from Ward No. 14, and the other as Poonam Rao, a lawyer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Vidhan Sabha session LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs raise ruckus in House as CM Bhagwant Mann brings in confidence motion
Congress MLAs taken out before the CM brings in the confiden...
Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House
The Congress stages a protest outside the House before sitti...
Cong observers preparing report on Rajasthan developments, to submit to Sonia
All eyes on Sonia Gandhi on what action she recommends after...
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race
Ashok Gehlot likely to stay Rajasthan CM; Pawan Bansal colle...