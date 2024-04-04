Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 4

As Taiwan upped its rescue operation to search for dozens of people still missing in its strongest earthquake in a quarter century, a heartwarming video of nurses protecting the newborns has surfaced online.

As the 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan’s eastern coastal city of Hualien near the epicenter, three nurses in a hospital held on to the babies cots until the tremors waned.

The video showed the nurses made sure that the babies were safe till the jolts stabilised and prevented the cots to collide or collapse.

The temblor and aftershocks caused many landslides and damaged roads, bridges and tunnels.

As many as nine people were dead and over 1,000 people were injured in the quake.

