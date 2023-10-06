Two constables among three killed in accident in Uttarakhand

PTI

Gopeshwar, October 6

Three motorcyclists, including two constables, were killed in a head-on collision with a tempo traveller on Friday, police said.

The tempo traveller was carrying pilgrims from Badrinath. The motorcycle was travelling from Birhi when the accident occurred on the national highway in Badrinath, they said. All three died on the spot.

The victims have been identified as Sachin Kumar and Jaiveer -- constables posted at Gopeshwar Police Lines -- and Deepak, a resident of Purana Bazar in Chamoli, the police said.

#Badrinath #Hindus #Uttarakhand