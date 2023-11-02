Sri Lanka win toss, opt to field against India

PTI

Mumbai, November 2

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their World Cup match here on Thursday.

Dushan Hemantha comes in for Dhananjaya de Silva for Sri Lanka, while India fielded the same eleven that defeated England by 100 runs.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

