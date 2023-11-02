Sri Lanka win toss, opt to field against India

Mumbai, November 2
Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis won the toss and elected to bowl against India in their World Cup match here on Thursday.
Dushan Hemantha comes in for Dhananjaya de Silva for Sri Lanka, while India fielded the same eleven that defeated England by 100 runs.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Notice sent to Apple, CERT-In has started probe: IT Secretary on hacking attempt alert issue
Hopes Apple will cooperate with the investigation by CERT-In...
6 die as car gets stuck between 2 trucks in Punjab's Sangrur
The occupants were on their way from Malerkotla to Sunam
AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, alleges Navjot Sidhu
Says whatever was promised in the run-up to the polls has no...
Delhi freelance photographer left to die after bike accident as passersby click pictures, record videos
The accident is captured on a CCTV camera in which Pal's mot...