World Cup: Win over England will provide self-belief to Afghan players, says coach Jonathan Trott

Afghanistan on Sunday humbled defending champions England by 69 runs

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, October 15

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott termed the famous win over England in the World Cup here on Sunday one of the highlights of their ODI journey, saying it will provide tremendous self-belief to his players.

Afghanistan caused the first major upset of the ongoing World Cup by humbling defending champions England by 69 runs.

The win is also their second in World Cup after their victory over Scotland in the 2015 edition.

“In 50 overs cricket this win is one of the highlights for us. It is of huge significance,” Trott, the former England batter, said at the post-match press conference.

“The manner the boys, the margin of victory is very pleasing and proud to be. Hopefully, this win will kickstart what Afghanistan can achieve in world cricket. This win proves that the team can achieve and perform under pressure.

“This will give belief to the guys. To bowl England under 220 on a very small ground in Delhi is great. All the bowlers bowled well. When you win big games it gives immense confidence.” Trott said it will take some time for the players to sink in the win and he will let the boys enjoy till they reach Chennai for their next two games.

“It will take some time to sink in. I will let the boys enjoy today but we will have to quickly shift focus as we have a game in Chennai in three days,” the coach said.

“Moments like this are important. It is important to celebrate victories.” Trott was full of praise for the all-round effort from his side against England.

“We knew what we wanted to do. The wicket was spinning and it helped us as we have quality spinners in Rashid (Khan) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

“There were great individual performances from our guys. I am really proud of today’s performance after the disappointment in the Asia Cup,” he said.

England captain Jos Buttler felt they were yet to play to their potential in the World Cup.

“Really disappointed. We got outplayed today. We never felt good. We are not performing at the level we want to,” Buttler said.

“It is a big setback obviously. Before coming for the tournament we had different idea about how things will pan out in the first three games.

“Some days you just don’t play as you want to,” Buttler said.

The skipper said they failed to forge substantial partnerships in the 285-run chase.

“We didn’t manage to get the partnerships we wanted. We weren’t just good enough today,” Buttler said.

“But we have the temperament, skills and belief to turn around things.”

Buttler praised Rahmanullah Gurbaz for his 57-ball 80-run knock, which set the tone for Afghanistan’s win.

“Credit to Gurbaz, he put us under pressure. He played some great shots.”

